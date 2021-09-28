Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brighton scores in stoppage time, draws at Palace 1-1 in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 05:13
Brighton's Leandro Trossard, left, and Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crys...

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, left, and Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crys...

LONDON (AP) — Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.

Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left Selhurst Park satisfied after Maupay's late equalizer, which came as Joel Veltman helped the ball forward from just inside his own half following a poor clearance by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Conor Gallagher was fouled in the box by Leandro Trossard as the midfielder ran nto the area.

Palace was denied just a second victory of the season under recently hired manager Patrick Vieira, after beating Tottenham 3-0 in its last home match.

Brighton stayed in sixth place but moved into a tie for points with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, who are all a point behind leader Liverpool.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-28 07:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast