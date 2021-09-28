Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez out for year with ACL

By TOM CANAVAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/28 05:10
New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) is walked off the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game a...
New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez lies on the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the ...
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the first half of an NFL footb...
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) fumbles before Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, right, recovers the ball during the first half of ...

New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) is walked off the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game a...

New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez lies on the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the ...

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the first half of an NFL footb...

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) fumbles before Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, right, recovers the ball during the first half of ...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg.

He was injured on the opening series of the Giants' 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and had to be helped off the field. Coach Joe Judge confirmed the injury happened without contact as the inside linebacker chased running back Cordarrelle Patterson on an short pass.

Martinez is the second Giants captain lost to an injury this season. Offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his left leg on Sept. 16 against Washington.

Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent last season and led the team with with 151 tackles, third best in the league.

With Martinez out, second-year pro Tae Crowder took the play calls from the bench in the game. Reggie Ragland took Martinez's spot and played a season-high 40 snaps.

Judge had no update on the status of receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who left the game in the first half with hamstring injuries.

C.J. Board and Collin Johnson got a lot of playing time with Shepard and Slayton out. Judge said John Ross, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, might come off injured reserve this week. Linebacker Elerson Smith, a fourth-round draft pick, also might be activated.

The Giants (0-3) head to New Orleans this weekend to face the Saints (2-1).

NOTES: Judge has no intention of taking away the play-calling duties from either offensive coordinator Jason Garrett or defensive coordinator Pat Graham. He said the team will continue to correct mistakes before making radical changes. ... TE Evan Engram felt he handled the fans' criticism well on Sunday. He was booed after a late first-half fumble and cheered in the third quarter leaving the field. “I'm focused on playing for my team and my teammates." He called the fans reaction “not ideal.” ... Rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari now has three sacks in three games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-28 07:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast