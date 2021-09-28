Alexa
Promoted Venezia draws with Torino 1-1 in Serie A

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 04:49
VENICE, Italy (AP) — There was no celebration by Mattia Aramu after the first Serie A goal of his career.

Aramu equalized with a penalty for promoted Venezia in a 1-1 draw with Torino, the club he grew up supporting and started his career with — thus the refusal to celebrate on Monday.

Josip Brekalo gave Torino the lead after the break by redirecting a cross from Wilfried Singo.

Torino then ended with 10 men when Koffi Djidji picked up his second yellow card on the play that set up Aramu’s penalty.

Torino, which extended its unbeaten run to four matches, moved up to ninth, while Venezia was left third from the bottom.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-28 07:26 GMT+08:00

