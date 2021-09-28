Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'Person of interest' in woman's disappearance found dead

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/28 04:45
'Person of interest' in woman's disappearance found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities found the body Monday of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a central Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday, as detectives continued to search for Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old Valencia College student.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Monday pleaded with the public for any information leading to Marcano.

“Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives suspect foul play,” the sheriff said.

Investigators said Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. The maintenance worker had a master key that could be used to enter apartments, and Caballero used it to get into Marcano’s apartment about a half hour before she finished her shift in the leasing office on Friday afternoon, the last time she was seen, Mina said.

Updated : 2021-09-28 07:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast