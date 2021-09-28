Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kraton, Hess rise; Apple, Moderna fall

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 04:19
Kraton, Hess rise; Apple, Moderna fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Acceleron Pharma Inc., up $11.22 to $178.87.

The biotechnology company is reportedly a buyout target.

Carnival Corp., up 94 cents to $26.38.

The cruise line operator's Princess Cruises restarted cruises from the Port of Los Angeles since pausing operations last year.

Kraton Corp., up $3.89 to $45.41.

DL Holdings is buying the specialty chemicals company.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.08 to $72.26.

Bond yields continued rising, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Hess Corp., up $3.78 to $79.12

Rising oil prices supported gains for energy stocks.

MGM Resorts International, up 47 cents to $45.09.

The casino operator is buying The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Blackstone for just under $1.63 billion.

Apple Inc., down $1.55 to $145.37.

The tech company and others reportedly face more supply chain risks because of production halts in China.

Moderna Inc., down $21.30 to $408.84.

The biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine rival, Pfizer, is reportedly close to submitting data for use of its vaccine in children to the Food and Drug Administration.

Updated : 2021-09-28 06:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab