New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|193.65
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|196.45
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|193.60
|195.55
|191.95
|193.65
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|196.45
|198.25
|194.70
|196.45
|Down
|.70
|May
|197.25
|199.30
|195.75
|197.55
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|197.75
|199.55
|196.35
|198.10
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|198.20
|200.15
|196.70
|198.45
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|198.70
|200.15
|197.35
|198.90
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|199.05
|199.60
|197.60
|199.30
|Down
|.45
|May
|199.65
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|200.30
|200.30
|200.00
|200.00
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|199.75
|200.65
|199.75
|200.35
|Down
|.50
|Dec
|200.65
|202.00
|199.85
|200.50
|Down
|.60
|Mar
|200.45
|202.00
|199.75
|200.50
|Down
|.50
|May
|200.60
|Down
|.50
|Jul
|200.95
|Down
|.50