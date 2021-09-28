Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/09/28 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 193.65 Down .70
Dec 196.45 Down .70
Dec 193.60 195.55 191.95 193.65 Down .70
Mar 196.45 198.25 194.70 196.45 Down .70
May 197.25 199.30 195.75 197.55 Down .65
Jul 197.75 199.55 196.35 198.10 Down .55
Sep 198.20 200.15 196.70 198.45 Down .55
Dec 198.70 200.15 197.35 198.90 Down .50
Mar 199.05 199.60 197.60 199.30 Down .45
May 199.65 Down .45
Jul 200.30 200.30 200.00 200.00 Down .45
Sep 199.75 200.65 199.75 200.35 Down .50
Dec 200.65 202.00 199.85 200.50 Down .60
Mar 200.45 202.00 199.75 200.50 Down .50
May 200.60 Down .50
Jul 200.95 Down .50

Updated : 2021-09-28 05:55 GMT+08:00

