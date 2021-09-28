Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2546 Down 45
Dec 2576 Down 44
Dec 2582 2597 2542 2546 Down 45
Mar 2617 2621 2572 2576 Down 44
May 2621 2624 2580 2584 Down 39
Jul 2615 2618 2578 2581 Down 36
Sep 2605 2607 2570 2573 Down 33
Dec 2599 2599 2565 2567 Down 32
Mar 2594 2594 2562 2564 Down 34
May 2575 2579 2559 2559 Down 36
Jul 2557 Down 36

Updated : 2021-09-28 05:54 GMT+08:00

