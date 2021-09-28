BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2546 Down 45 Dec 2576 Down 44 Dec 2582 2597 2542 2546 Down 45 Mar 2617 2621 2572 2576 Down 44 May 2621 2624 2580 2584 Down 39 Jul 2615 2618 2578 2581 Down 36 Sep 2605 2607 2570 2573 Down 33 Dec 2599 2599 2565 2567 Down 32 Mar 2594 2594 2562 2564 Down 34 May 2575 2579 2559 2559 Down 36 Jul 2557 Down 36