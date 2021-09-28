Alexa
Chiefs' Reid released from hospital, plans to return soon

By DAVE SKRETTA , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/28 01:13
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy ran the Monday film reviews.

Reid coached the duration of the game on Sunday, which was played in unseasonably warm temperatures that topped 90 degrees. He also addressed the team in the locker room afterward, then was examined by the Chiefs medical staff before the decision was made to send him to The University of Kansas Hospital for testing and observation.

The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-28 02:54 GMT+08:00

