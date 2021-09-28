Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawyers: Man killed no one, so nix death penalty possibility

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 00:10
Lawyers: Man killed no one, so nix death penalty possibility

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for an Ohio man charged in eight slayings want the aggravated murder charges and the possibility of a death penalty to be dismissed because they say prosecutors now have information indicating he didn’t kill anyone.

George Wagner IV, his parents and adult brother were charged in the 2016 Rhoden family shootings near Piketon in southern Ohio.

In a court filing Friday in Pike County, lawyers for the 29-year-old Wagner questioned the fairness of proceeding with the capital case when recent information turned over by prosecutors indicates Wagner didn't kill the victims.

His brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, pleaded guilty earlier this year and admitted fatally shooting five people. Prosecutors said Jake Wagner gave a full account of what happened and led them to additional evidence.

His mother, Angela Wagner, pleaded guilty this month to helping to plan the slayings, and prosecutors said she gave them new information. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop aggravated murder charges against her.

Those plea deals include agreements to testify against the remaining defendants — George Wagner IV and his father, who has pleaded not guilty — if those cases go to trial.

Authorities say the shootings stemmed from a dispute over custody of a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.

Updated : 2021-09-28 02:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war