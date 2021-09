Monday At Arena Armeec Sofia Sofia, Bulgaria Surface: Hardcourt indoor SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Alexander Donski, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-2.

Pedro Martinez (1), Spain, def. Kamil Majchrzak (6), Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Egor Gerasimov (4), Belarus, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, def. Tomas Machac (7), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Benoit Paire, France, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7), Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Demoliner and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (8).