NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44
Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82
New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77
Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sunday's Games

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Buffalo 43, Washington 21

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

New Orleans 28, New England 13

Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0

Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-27 23:52 GMT+08:00

