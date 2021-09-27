NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 5 2 38 29 13 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 5 26 21 25 Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23 Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16 Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 25

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 1

Chicago 2, Portland 1

Sunday, September 26

Houston 4, Louisville 0

Washington 2, Kansas City 1

Reign FC 3, Orlando 0

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.