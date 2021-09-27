SEMICON Taiwan set for Dec. 28-30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year’s SEMICON Taiwan, the region’s premier semiconductor exhibition, will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1), from Dec. 28-30.

SEMICON Taiwan 2021 will feature over 550 exhibitors, including chip industry leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE), and Nanya Technology.

The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge advances and solutions in heterogeneous integration, green manufacturing, smart and advanced manufacturing, advanced testing, strategic materials, as well as MEMS and sensors, according to event organizer SEMI.

SEMI said the exhibition was rescheduled after restrictions on social distancing and exhibition sizes were relaxed when Taiwan recently brought down its coronavirus case numbers.

According to SEMI, the exhibition will meet the highest standards in implementing epidemic-prevention measures to ensure the safety of all participants.

Terry Tsao, chief marketing officer at SEMI and president of SEMI Taiwan, explained the key role of the exhibition in the industry:

“SEMICON Taiwan 2021 offers visitors unmatched opportunities to connect with some of the industry’s top companies and uncover new business opportunities across leading-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and machine learning.”

In addition to the physical exhibition, SEMICON Taiwan 2021 has been hosting online events, which began in September. These include Power and Opto Chips, Smart Manufacturing, Sustainable Manufacturing, Smart MedTech, and Cybersecurity.

The online content can be accessed on-demand through November.