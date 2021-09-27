Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Key Factor Is Increasing Awareness About The Importance of Early Diagnosis of Diseases

MarketResearch.Biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global nuclear medicine equipment market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global nuclear medicine equipment market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global nuclear medicine equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Nuclear medicine equipment is designed to solve the diagnostic challenges, a medical image using small amount of radioactive material to diagnose and control the severity of or for treating various disease such as cancer, heart diseases, neurological disorders, and other abnormalities within the body. This attributes to the fact that it delivers unique and noninvasive information at the molecular and cellular level, that is exclusive, and cannot be reproduced using other imaging procedures.

Introduction of advanced nuclear medicine equipment in the market, prevalence of cancer, cardiac disorders and neurological disorders, increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of diseases, high adoption of nuclear medicine equipment by end users, are major factors driving growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. Besides, never-ending introduction of new and advanced products, investment in renovations of diagnostic imaging centers, development of new radiotracers is also driving growth of this market.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of disease among geriatric population, durable product pipeline, and increasing demand for nuclear medicine procedures in the emerging market are projected to fuel market growth in the forecast years. High cost of nuclear medicine equipment’s and reduced half-life radiopharmaceuticals hamper growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. Less reimbursement of medical imaging, lack of effective data & evidence that supports nuclear medicines improves the patient’s outcome, and lack of trained physician and radiologist can restraint growth of nuclear medicine equipment market.

North America holds the largest share of nuclear medicine equipment market, owing to high adoption rate for advance technology, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segmentation:

Global nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation by product:

Hybrid PET

SPECT

Planar scintigraphy systems

Global nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation by application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Global nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation by end users:

Hospitals

Imaging centers

Academic and research institutes

others

Global nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

DDD-Diagnostics A/S

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd

SurgicEye GmbH

CMR Naviscan Corporation