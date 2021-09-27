Mobile Augmented Reality Market Key Factor Is Rising Demand And Adoption of Smartphones And Tablets

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global mobile augmented reality market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global mobile augmented reality market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global mobile augmented reality market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global mobile augmented reality market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, vertical, and region

Augmented reality is one of the most interactive and versatile innovation of this century. Augmented reality (AR) enhances physical and sensory perception of real world by integrating it with virtual data. Implementation of AR can be through mobile and wearable devices, among them mobile based augmented reality application is gaining prominence in the market. Such application access smartphone features such as accelerometer, GPS, graphic processing units, multi-touch capabilities, and high-speed internet. Cumulatively, mobile augmented reality offers innovative way interaction and enhances user experience.

Primary factors driving growth of the global mobile augmented reality market are rising demand and adoption of smartphones and tablets, and increased penetration of internet. In addition to these factors technological advancements in mobile augmented reality is further expected to drive market growth significantly during forecast period. Increasing application of augmented reality in tourism and e-Commerce sector is boosting demand for mobile augmented reality market globally. Moreover, rising demand for mobile augmented reality (MAR) gaming apps and medical AR apps will further fuel growth of the market.

Factors such as high development cost, lack of awareness, privacy concerns and technological limitations are hampering growth of the global mobile augmented reality market. In addition, complexities in design is leading to low rate of adoption of this technology. Increasing adoption of augmented reality in gaming, education, and entertainment sector is currently trending seen in the market.

North America represents largest market share and dominates in terms of revenue generation in the global mobile augmented reality market, owing to presence of strong and prominent AR brands in this region. Europe holds second position. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth with a CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to technological advancements and economic growth in developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Segmentation:

Global mobile augmented reality market segmentation by component:

Hardware

Software

Global mobile augmented reality market segmentation by application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Global mobile augmented reality market segmentation by verticals:

Commercial

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Global mobile augmented reality market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Google Inc.

Catchoom Technologies S.L

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

Augmented Pixels Inc.

Blippar

Aurasma

DAQRI LLC

Wikitude GmbH