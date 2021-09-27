Laboratory Information System Market Major Factors Are Prevalence of Rising Chronic Disease And Increasing the Efficiency of Work Flow

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Laboratory Information System Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global laboratory information system market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global laboratory information system market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global laboratory information system market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, delivery mode, components, end users, and region.

Laboratory information system is a software system that records, manages, and stores data for clinical laboratories. Physicians and lab technicians use laboratory information system to coordinate varieties of inpatients and outpatients medical testing, this system tracks and stores clinical details about a patient during lab visit in the database for future reference. This system decreases specimen handling time, increases productivity and improves turnaround time.

Prevalence of rising chronic disease and increasing the efficiency of work flow by using laboratory information system are the key factors driving growth of the global laboratory information system. In addition, other major factors driving growth of laboratory information system market includes integration of laboratory information system (LIS), electronic health record (EHR), and rising per capita income for both developed and emerging economies which leads to rise in quality of patients care. Furthermore, demand for quality laboratory diagnosis, growing awareness through conferences and forums, government initiatives to support the healthcare IT and investment from healthcare information technology players are the additional factors contributing towards the growth of laboratory information system market.

However, lack of skilled IT professionals in the health care industry, high maintenance and service expenses, are factors hampering growth of the global laboratory information system market. Use of mobile phones and raised focus on new products launches by manufacturers, this are major trends witnessed in the laboratory information system.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the global laboratory information system market owing to the increasing research and development activities and development of supporting infrastructure in research laboratories, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Laboratory Information system market Segmentation:

Global laboratory information system market segmentation by product:

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

Global laboratory information system market segmentation by delivery mode:

On-premise LIS

Cloud based LIS

Web based LIS

Global laboratory information system market segmentation by component:

Software

Services

Global laboratory information system market segmentation by end users:

Hospital laboratories

Independent laboratories

Physician office laboratory

Others

Global laboratory information system market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Epic Corporation Inc

Medical Information Technology Inc

SCC Soft computer

Sunquest Information Systems Inc

CompuGroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems Inc

Merge Healthcare Inc