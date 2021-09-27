Hormon Replacement Therapy Market Growth By Increasing Awareness Regarding Post-Menopausal Hazards

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global hormone replacement therapy market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global hormone replacement therapy market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hormone replacement therapy has been segmented on the basis of hormonal therapy, route of administration, and region.

On the basis of hormonal therapy, the global market is segmented into estrogen replacement therapy, growth hormone replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, and others. Hormone replacement therapy is a mode of replacing hormones when an individual’s body is naturally unable to produce hormones at a specific time. Hormonal deficiency occurs in women at a particular age, or at the time of menopause (typically between the ages of 45 to 55 years), as well as in patients suffering from dwarfism due to high hormone deficiency. Currently, a mixture of drugs is being used for treating hormone deficiencies in order to have better efficacy and safety parameter. Simultaneously, hormone replacement therapy involves a certain amount of risk and has an adverse effect that can causes breast cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer, and bowel cancer.

Major factors driving demand for hormone replacement therapies include increasing awareness regarding post-menopausal hazards, rising demand in other therapeutic areas such as growth hormone therapy and thyroid hormone therapy, novel formulation strategies, increasing anti-aging therapy, and rising unmet medical requirements globally. New formulations of drugs such as transdermal drugs, gels and creams which can be easily accessible in the market has a major contribution towards growth of the hormone replacement therapy market. In addition to this, reduction in risk incidence of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and vasomotor symptom are also expected to boost the hormone replacement therapy market years ahead.

Few Side effects in hormone replacement therapy that obstruct the popularity in therapeutic area are fluid retention, headache, indigestion, and depression. Besides these, chances of blood clots can emerge due to regular intake of HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) drugs, and at the same time these restraints are being ignored when compared with other benefits of HRT. Aging coupled with rising disposable income level are vital factors that are gearing up the market revenue growth. Availability of drugs in varied strengths, dosage forms are the major factors that boost up the revenue growth in the market

Furthermore, on the basis of region, North America dominated the market. While the market in the APAC region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Hormon replacement therapy Market Segmentation:

Global hormone replacement therapy market segmentation by product:

Estrogen

Testosterone

Thyroid

Other

Global hormone replacement therapy market segmentation by route administration:

Oral tablets

Parenteral

Transdermal patches

Other

Global hormone replacement therapy market segmentation by disease:

Cancer

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male hypogonadism

Growth hormone deficiency

Global hormone replacement therapy market segmentation by distribution:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies and drugstores

Compounding pharmacies

e-Commerce

Others

Global hormone replacement therapy market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Bayer Pharma AG

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

Allergan plc

Orion Pharma AB

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer

Mylan Laboratories