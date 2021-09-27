Alexa
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million

Lucky customer buys 2 drinks at FamilyMart in New Taipei's Yonghe, hits NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 18:39
FamilyMart where winner bought 2 drinks and won NT$10 million. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a FamilyMart in New Taipei City bought two drinks and won the NT$10 million (US$360,000) prize in the July-August issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Saturday (Sept. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the receipt lottery. In the latest draw, FamilyMart announced that it issued one receipt with the winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize.

This lucky winner purchased two bottled drinks for NT$50 at a FamilyMart on No. 65 Minsheng Road in New Taipei's Yonghe District. As for the NT$2 million Grand Prize, FamilyMart announced four locations of winners, including stores in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, Changhua County's Tianzhong Township, Hsinchu County's Zhubei City, and Taichung City's Dali District.

The winner of the Grand Prize who spent the least and won the most made a purchase of NT$24.

In order to encourage the public to use electronic invoices, the Ministry of Finance has issued an additional NT$1 million e-invoice system prize. FamilyMart announced that it has awarded two e-invoice prizes, including one in Taichung City's Taiping District and at a Let’s Café in Taoyuan City's Daxi District.

One winner spent only NT$6 to have documents printed. The other winner spent NT$100 on coffee.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 52604932. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 20102509.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 39173725, 34997398, and 98953723. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 634. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this number will garner a NT$200 prize.
Updated : 2021-09-27 19:15 GMT+08:00

