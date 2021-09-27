Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 17:16
People walk at the street covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. ...
A woman walks down the street covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 20...
A woman sweeps the floor of her shop covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept....
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the...
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the...
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the...

People walk at the street covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. ...

A woman walks down the street covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 20...

A woman sweeps the floor of her shop covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept....

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the...

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the...

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.

Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.

“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said in a tweet. “Let's see how it evolves in the coming hours.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Spain’s La Palma island advised residents in four neighborhoods to remain indoors to avoid toxic gases that could be released as a result of lava at more than 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,830 Fahrenheit) meeting Atlantic Ocean water at a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius.

Scientists say that the thermal shock results in the release of water vapor plumes loaded with hydrochloric acid and tiny particles of volcanic glass that can cause skin, eye and respiratory tract irritation.

The speed of the flow had increased since Sunday as a result of more fluid lava descending down a sharp slope toward cliffs onto the sea. The flow was some 800 meters from reaching the water early on Monday, authorities said.

Updated : 2021-09-27 19:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande