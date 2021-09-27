Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Kuomintang will take pragmatic line: US scholars

Party should open office in US if serious about engaging American policymakers

  228
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 17:38
Former AIT Director Douglas Paal. 

Former AIT Director Douglas Paal.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American scholar has predicted that the Kuomintang (KMT) will take a pragmatic line after the party elected former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) as their chairperson on Saturday (Sept. 25).

Former AIT Director Douglas Paal said that Chu has a few priorities, including uniting the party, achieving an appropriate balance in relations with China, and improving the image of the KMT in U.S. policy circles, according to a UDN report.

Paal described Chu as practical, steady, and popular, adding that he wishes that Beijing respects him and his policy platform.

The fact that Xi Jinping (習近平) sent a telegram to congratulate Chu on his win is a good sign for him, showing Beijing is willing to cooperate with the party on cross-strait relations, according to Kharis Templeman, a researcher at Stanford University's Hoover Institute.

Yet Xi’s insistence on shoring up the so-called 1992 consensus and his lack of emphasis on “pursuing unity while respecting differences” (求同尊異) — a phrase often used to evoke Chu’s cross-strait policy — showed the limits of Xi’s support.

The CCP will not be able to help Chu politically, nor will they compromise on their own cross-strait policy, he added.

Templeman suggested the KMT consider opening an office in the U.S. if they are serious about improving their image among lawmakers in the country. It is also necessary to deepen exchanges with think tankers and academicians and to demonstrate that the party takes seriously American concerns regarding China, he said.

A proportion of the U.S. population perceives the KMT as weak and unwilling to defend Taiwan against a potential Chinese invasion, he said. Whether that is true, Templeman added, Chu must work hard if he hopes to change these perceptions of his party in the U.S.
Templeman
KMT
Eric Chu
US-Taiwan
AIT
Xi Jinping

RELATED ARTICLES

French study warns of massive scale of Chinese influence around the world
French study warns of massive scale of Chinese influence around the world
2021/09/27 10:08
DPP accuses Taiwan's opposition party chairman of not standing up for nation
DPP accuses Taiwan's opposition party chairman of not standing up for nation
2021/09/27 09:58
DPP legislator criticizes opposition party chairman's joy over Xi Jinping congratulatory message
DPP legislator criticizes opposition party chairman's joy over Xi Jinping congratulatory message
2021/09/26 16:44
Schism in Taiwan's KMT only just getting started: DPP legislator
Schism in Taiwan's KMT only just getting started: DPP legislator
2021/09/25 21:15
Eric Chu victorious in Taiwan's KMT leadership race
Eric Chu victorious in Taiwan's KMT leadership race
2021/09/25 19:22

Updated : 2021-09-27 19:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande