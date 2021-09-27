CAGR of 4.6% By 2026|Voltage Regulators Market Growth – Increasing Adoption In Automotive And Electronic Applications

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Voltage Regulators Market by Product type (Tap-switching, Ferroresonant, and Electronic), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global voltage regulators market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be US$ 40.7 Bn, which is expected to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

A voltage regulator regulates voltage in an electric system and prevents excessive voltage fluctuations, which can damage electric units, and overcharge batteries.

Global Voltage Regulators Market: Market Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global voltage regulators market is rising demand and adoption of voltage regulators in automotive and electronic applications. In addition, rapid development in automotive and electronics industries especially in Asia Pacific region, is another factor driving growth of the global voltage regulators market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), production volume of vehicles in China was 28,118,794 in 2016, and this increased to 29,015,434 in 2017, registering a growth of 3.1% as compared to the previous year.

Increasing deployment of electric power distribution systems in rural and semi-urban areas, wherein voltage regulators are installed at substation or along distribution lines of power distribution systems, so that end-users receive uninterrupted steady voltage irrespective of power drawn from the line, is another factor expected to further propel growth of the global market.

Moreover, increasing vehicle production, coupled with rising government initiatives to promote adoption of electric vehicles in various countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, etc., is expected to create revenue opportunities for various major voltage regulators manufacturers in the global market over the next 10 years.

Global Voltage Regulators Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global voltage regulators market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global voltage regulators market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Global Voltage Regulators Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes tap-switching, ferroresonant, and electronic. The application segment includes commercial, industrial, and residential. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The tap-switching segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2017, as compared to other product type segments. The tap-switching segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% between 2018 and 2027, owing to advantages such as high reliability, excellent switching capabilities with long electrical and mechanical life. The electronic segment is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue and is projected to register a CAGR of over 4.6% during the forecast period.

By Application: The commercial segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global voltage regulators market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% between 2018 and 2027.

Request For Sample Copy Of The Report Before Buying: https://marketresearch.biz/report/voltage-regulators-market/request-sample/

Global Voltage Regulators Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global voltage regulators market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Howard Industries Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc.

The Global Voltage Regulators Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global voltage regulators Market for 2018–2027.