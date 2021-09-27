(2018–2022) To Be US$ 3,389.1 Mn|Galvanized Steel Monopole Market Growth – Increasing Demand For Power Transmission Sector For Supplying Electricity

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Galvanized Steel Monopole Market by Type (<30m, 30m-40m, 40m-50m, and >50m), By Application (civil use and military use), and Region/ Country (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the galvanized steel monopole market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be approximately US$ 3,389.1 Mn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Monopoles are polygonal sectioned and hot dip galvanized hollow steel structures used in various application in telecommunication, power transmission, railway, and other sectors. Monopoles are tubular structures with uniform taper throughout their length, with polygonal cross sections that are tapered with longitudinal welding.

Global Galvanized Steel Monopole Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing initiatives by various governments globally due to increasing demand for power transmission sector for supplying electricity to end consumers is expected to have positive impact on growth of the global galvanized steel monopole market in the forecoming years. In addition, various countries across the globe are witnessing rapid urbanization and growing industrialization, due to which there is shrinking availability of land and growing population, villages, towns, and cities. So, there is increasing demand for solutions to address narrow corridors and leave smaller footprints is expected to be high in order to complete critical transmission corridors and ensure electrification of far-flung areas in the country. Thus, resulting in increased demand for galvanized steel monopoles and which in turn is expected to support market growth.

Moreover, replacement of traditional and aging transmission infrastructure with the monopoles in developed and developing countries, is expected to increase the growth of the global galvanized steel monopole market to a substantial extent over the forecast period. The favorable government policies and electrification Initiatives is expected to support growth of the industry resulting in high demand for galvanized steel monopoles.

However, challenges arising from transportation of monopoles due to structures are heavier compared to lattice towers, and more difficult to transport for deployment, especially places at higher altitudes or in hilly areas is expected to hamper the growth of the global galvanized steel monopole. In addition, cost of monopoles are higher than that of conventional lattice towers as well as manufacturing limitations related to galvanized steel monopoles for voltages exceeding 765 kV is expected to hamper growth of global galvanized steel monopole market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Increasing need for renewable energy resources to reduce dependency on fossil fuels for energy generation is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the market. In addition, raising awareness among utility decision making committees about various advantages and benefits of galvanized steel monopoles in comparison to lattice towers is expected to support growth of the market significantly.

Global Galvanized Steel Monopole Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global galvanized steel monopole market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global galvanized steel monopole market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

Global Galvanized Steel Monopole Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/ country. The type segment includes <30m, 30m-40m, 40m-50m, and >50m. The application segment includes civil use and military use. The regions/ countries covered in the analysis includes North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World.

By Type: The 40m-50m segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% between 2018 and 2027

By Application: The civil use segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment in 2018, and register a CAGR of over 18% over the forecast period

By Region/ Country: The market in China accounted for highest revenue share in the global galvanized steel monopole market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 22% between 2018 and 2027

Global Galvanized Steel Monopole Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global galvanized steel monopole market include profiles of some of major companies such as MİTAŞ Energy and Metal Construction Inc., Falcon Steel America, LLC., Valmont Industries, Inc. (Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.), International Poles, Xinhang Tower Technology Co., Ltd., Skipper Limited, CHM Industries, Inc., Alupole, Bajaj Electricals Limited, and Europoles GmbH & Co. KG.

The Global Galvanized Steel Monopole Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global galvanized steel monopole market for 2017–2028.