CAGR of 6.5% By 2027|Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Growth – Increasing Government Policies Regarding Improving Safety And Related Features In Cars

MarketResearch.Biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Application (powertrain (engine control unit, powertrain control unit, transmission control unit, and others), entertainment, safety and security (ADAS/ADS, ABS control units, and airbag and seatbelt control system), chassis electronics, and communication and navigation), Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global automotive electronic control unit market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be US$ 207.9 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Automotive electronic control units are embedded systems or microcomputers, which can control the functions related to engines, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and infotainment systems, using the information received from installed sensors and components in a vehicle.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing production and sales of vehicles along with stringent government regulations related to passenger safety and vehicle emissions is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government policies regarding improving safety and related features in cars and other commercial vehicles. For instance, in 2014, governments in countries in Europe made Electronic Stability Program (ESP) mandatory for newly registered passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, after the US and Canada made in mandatory

However, increasing complexities in devices is expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, higher cost of automotive electronic control unit is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is increasing along with need for advanced driver assistance features are projected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements are other factors expected to create various opportunities for manufacturers in the target market.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global automotive electronic control unit market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global automotive electronic control unit market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The application segment includes powertrain (engine control unit, powertrain control unit, transmission control unit, and others), entertainment, safety and security (ADAS/ADS, ABS control units, airbag and seatbelt control system, chassis electronics, and communication and navigation). The sales channel segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment includes passenger car and commercial vehicles. The regions covered in the analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

By Application: The safety and security segment is expected to account for highest revenue share among the application segments in the global automotive electronic control unit market, which is projected to expand at highest CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period

By Sales Channel: The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to be fastest growing sales channel segment in the global automotive electronic control unit market with a CAGR over 6.5% between 2018 and 2027

By Vehicle Type: The passenger cars segment is expected to be fastest growing vehicle type segment in the global automotive electronic control unit market with a CAGR over 6% between 2018 and 2027

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global automotive electronic control unit market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR over 6.5% between 2018 and 2027. Rapidly growing automotive industry across various countries in this region is expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global automotive electronic control unit market includes profiles of major companies such as Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH., ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive electronic control unit market for 2018–2027.