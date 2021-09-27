САGR Of 9.2% | Amniotic Membrane Market Witnessed To Hold Value Of US$ 5.7 Bn Between (2018-2022)

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Amniotic Membrane Market by Product (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane and Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane), Application, End user, And Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global amniotic membrane market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 5.7 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Amniotic membrane is the innermost layer of the placenta consisting of avascular stromal matrix and thick basement membrane. It can be used as dressing and graft to facilitate ocular surface reconstruction and promote healing.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Market Dynamics

Amniotic membrane tissues have very important uses in health care such as serving as a biological bandage or surgical graft in ophthalmology. Increasing awareness about the various benefits of amniotic membrane-derived products and increasing government initiatives to spread awareness is expected to further support growth of the global market in the years to come.

Amniotic membrane can be used for treating skin-related disorders, burns, ENT surgery, dental surgery, periodontal therapy, etc., and this coupled with high prevalence of skin disorders among the global population is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing preference for non-surgical procedures for bone-related diseases and disorders owing to various advantages offered by amniotic membrane-derived products over conventional options such as surgeries, and increasing efforts by manufacturers on R&D activities to expand product portfolio to include injections, pre-filled syringes, and medicines to meet rising demand are among some of the factor expected to drive revenue growth of the target market.

Technological advancements of products for treating ocular surface disorders that are characterized with a total loss of limbal epithelial stem cells is expected to create opportunities for players operating in the global market.

However, lack of skilled and experienced professionals to perform Amniotic Membrane Transplantation (AMT) and lack of standardized guidelines on tissue and bio-medical engineering are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global amniotic membrane market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global amniotic membrane market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. The product segment includes cryopreserved amniotic membrane and lyophilization amniotic membrane. The application segment includes surgical wound, ophthalmology, and others. The end user segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, and research centers and laboratory. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product: The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 9%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the product segments.

By application: The surgical wound segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.9%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the application segments.

By End User: The hospitals segment is expected to account for highest revenue share among the end user segments, registering a CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global amniotic membrane market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 9% between 2018 and 2027.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global amniotic membrane market includes profiles of major companies such as Tissuetech, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc.), Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (Celularity, Inc.), Skye Biologics, Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, MiMedx Group, Inc., Amnio Technology, LLC, and Katena Products Inc.

The global amniotic membrane market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global amniotic membrane market for 2018–2027.