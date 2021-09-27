CAGR of 5.2% By 2025|Casino Gaming Equipment Market – Increasing Companies Focus On Offering Feature-Rich And Exclusive Gaming Content

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market by Product Type (Gaming Chips, Slot Machines, Casino Tables, Video Poker Machines, and Other), by End User (Casino, Mall, and Other), by Application (New/ Expansion and Replacement) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2025.”, which offers a holistic view of the global casino gaming equipment through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first four-year cumulative revenue (2017–2020) is projected to be over US$ 22.5 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Machines or apparatus used in playing games of casino are the casino gaming equipment’s. Video gaming machines and table games are two primary types of games. The video machines include poker and slot games and table games include roulette, and counting games.

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

In addition, increasing companies focus on offering feature-rich and exclusive gaming content that caters to local requirements across various countries is factor expected to drive growth of the global casino gaming equipment market during the forecast period.

However, growing online gaming platform, especially in regions such as North America, and Europe, is expected to hamper growth of the global casino gaming market.

Unlike traditional slot machines, reconfigurable gaming machines allow users to play different games through the installation of different gaming software. Over the recent years, preference for these electronic gaming machines has been increasing as they are user-friendly and easily upgradeable. This can offer a lucrative opportunity for players operating in the target market.

A major and rising trend in the global market is acquisitions by prominent players with a view for business expansion. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global casino gaming equipment market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global casino gaming equipment market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Global Casino Gaming Equipment: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. The product type segment includes gaming chips, slot machines, casino tables, video poker machines, and other. The end user segment includes casino, mall, and other. The application segment includes new/ expansion and replacement. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, South America, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of the World.

By Product Type: Slot machines segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Slot machines segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% between 2017 and 2025.

By End User: Casino segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Casino segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% between 2017 and 2025.

By Application: Replacement segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global market and new/ expansion is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global casino gaming equipment market in 2016, and market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.1% over the forecast period.

To Gain Deep Insights, Request Sample PDF Of This Report @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/casino-gaming-equipment-market/request-sample/

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global casino gaming equipment market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Scientific Games Corporation, International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Novomatic AG, Konami Holdings Corporation, Everi Holdings Inc., Gaming Partners International Corporation, TCS John Huxley Europe Ltd., and William Hill plc.

The Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global casino gaming equipment market for 2016–2025.