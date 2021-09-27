CAGR of 5.9%|Centrifugal Blowers Market – Offer Additional Advantages Compared To Other Blowers

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications; by Application (Sulfur Recovery, Flue Gas Desulfurization, Water & Wastewater Treatment) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022.”, which offers a holistic view of the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Centrifugal blowers provide a steady volume of air to supply energy efficient pressure or vacuum. They operate on the principle of centrifugal pumps, and offer a wide range of blade orientations such as radial, forward curved, and backward curved.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications Market: Market Dynamics

Centrifugal blowers offer several additional advantages as compared to other blowers such as positive displacement blowers and helical screw blowers, owing to their enhanced durability, longer lifespan, wide operating ranges, and high speed capabilities which is major factor expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent environmental regulations related to sulfur emissions coupled with growing global need to treat wastewater are another factors expected to boost growth of the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications over the forecast period.

However, high equipment and operating costs is major factor restraining growth of the global market currently. Also, limitations of centrifugal blowers especially corrosion is another factors expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Development of cost-effective centrifugal blowers will offer high potential revenue growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the market.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of application which includes sulfur recovery, flue gas desulfurization, and water & wastewater treatment. Sulfur recovery is further segmented based on refineries. Flue gas desulfurization is further sub-segmented on the basis of application which includes power generation, cement, iron & steel, chemicals, and others. The water & wastewater treatment is further sub-segmented based on application which includes municipal, industrial, and others. The regions covered in the analysis for each applications includes are North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe (ex. Russia and CIS), Russia, CIS, China, Japan, India, and South East Asia.

By Application: The flue gas desulfurization segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Sulfur Recovery by Region: The Middle East market accounts for highest revenue share in the global sulfur recovery application segment and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

By Flue Gas Desulfurization: The Power generation segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global flue gas desulfurization application segment and is expected to register a highest CAGR over the forecast period. By region, China accounts for highest revenue share in the global flue gas desulfurization application segment.

By Water & Wastewater Treatment: Municipal segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global water & wastewater treatment application segment. By region, North America accounts for highest revenue share in the global water & wastewater treatment application segment.

You Can Request Demo Version of Report Before Buying Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/centrifugal-blowers-market/request-sample/

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications includes profiles of some of major companies such as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., Howden Group Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ShanDong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd., Continental Industrie S.A.S., The Spencer Turbine Company, Boldrocchi S.r.l., Generon IGS, Inc., TLT Engineering India Pvt. Ltd., Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd., AirEng Pty Ltd., Green Field Engineering Co., Ebara Fan & Blower Co., Ltd., Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., and Lone Star Transmission, LLC.

The Global Centrifugal Blowers Market in Sulfur Recovery and Other Applications: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2015–2022 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global centrifugal blowers market in sulfur recovery and other applications for 2015–2022.