(2017–2021) To Be US$ 3.3 Bn|Organic Photovoltaics Market – Increasing Awareness Related To Electricity Generation From Renewable Energy Sources

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Organic Photovoltaics Market by Type (DSSC and P-N Heterojunction), By Application (Buildings, Power Generation, Consumer Products & Telecommunication, Lighting Systems, and Others), and by Region/Country – Global Forecast to 2026.”, which offers a holistic view of the global organic photovoltaics market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be around US$ 3.3 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) is a device used to convert solar energy to electrical energy. Organic photovoltaic technology enables power generation at a lower cost than that from other power generation technologies.

Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing use of organic photovoltaics in various emerging end-uses such as commercial and residential sectors for powering lighting systems, transportation and communication etc., will further fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period

Organic photovoltaics are produced from sustainable and carbon-based organic materials and do not contain rare earth metals, which makes it eco-friendly, more cost-effective. Organic photovoltaics can absorb light more efficiently and films are available in various shapes and colors. This makes the product ideal for use as a conventional building element. Organic photovoltaics technology and laminates do not require direct light irradiation to function. Building Integrated Organic Photovoltaics (BIOP) products can help to achieve high industrial-grade reliability, cost-efficiency and scalability, which will further fuel demand for organic photovoltaics for applications in buildings and other constructions.

However, the efficiency of organic photovoltaics is comparatively less owing to poor generation and extraction of electrical charges, which is approximately 5%–10%; whereas the efficiency of silicon solar cells is around 15%. Furthermore, uneven flow of energy in organic photovoltaics solar cells is also one of the factors behind its less or limited efficiency. Low efficiency of organic photovoltaics can also affect stability and strength, which make it a poor option in some applications, which is major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Organic photovoltaics have limitations, which results in drawbacks such as less efficiency, lower lifespan etc., thereby making this technology unsuitable for some applications. However, technological enhancements can organic photovoltaics can overcome some glitches through technological advancements and enhancements such as organic molecule of the device being synthesized. In addition, use of nanotechnology could also increase the range of its applications, and enhance device performance, as well as extend lifespan.

Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global organic photovoltaics market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global organic photovoltaics market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes DSSC and P-N heterojunction. By application segment includes buildings, power generation, consumer products & telecommunication, lighting systems, and others. The region/country covered in the analysis are US, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and Rest of the World.

By Type: The DSSC segment in the global organic photovoltaics market is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period

By Application: The buildings segment in the global organic photovoltaics market is expected to register highest CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period

By Region/Country: The market in China is expected to register highest CAGR of over 12.5% over the forecast period in the global organic photovoltaics market

Request For Sample Copy Of The Report Before Buying: https://marketresearch.biz/report/organic-photovoltaics-market/request-sample/

Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global organic photovoltaics market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Armor SA, BELECTRIC Solar & Battery GmbH (Innogy SE), AGC Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Heliatek GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Solarmer Energy, Inc., Centre Suisse d’Electronique et de Microtechnique SA (CSEM SA), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, BASF SE, and EMD Performance Materials (Merck KGaA).

The Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic photovoltaics market for 2017–2026.