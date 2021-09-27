CAGR of 5.7%|Taxifolin Market (2018–2022) Anticipate To Be Over US$ 0.5 Bn

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Taxifolin Market by Type (Purity <95% and Purity ≥95%), By Application (Food, Healthcare Products, and Medicine), and by Region/Country – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global taxifolin market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 0.5 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Taxifolin, also known as dihydroquercetin, is a flavanonol, and is a type of flavonoid, which is highly diversified and multi-substituted subgroup. It is a favorable natural antioxidant and can be found in conifers such as Larix sibirica, Siberian larch, Pinus roxburghii, Cedrus deodara and in the Chinese yew, Taxus chinensis var. mairei. Specifically, taxifolin is found in plant-based foods like fruit, vegetables, wine, tea, and cocoa. It is also found in silymarin extract from the milk thistle seeds, and in vinegars aged in cherry wood. The taxifolin has anti-microbial, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Global Taxifolin Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for taxifolin owing to its therapeutic properties such as anti-oxidative and even anticancer actions, coupled with increasing prevalence of cancer globally are factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Taxifolin can be used in food and cosmetic products instead of flavonoids, which are currently in use today, owing to minimal or no side effects, and is a better anticarcinogen which helps in increasing immunity in individuals.

Taxifolin is gaining traction in various emerging applications such as in sports nutrition, confectioneries, therapeutic dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical products. It is used to treat different diseases, in agriculture applications, as an ingredient in soft drinks and alcoholic beverage, personal care products etc., which is a major factor driving growth of the target market currently.

Taxifolin is a natural compound with poor solubility, which leads to a low bioavailability. This drawback is expected to impact preference in pharmacology, healthcare, and cosmetic sectors in the near future. There is a high demand and supply gap for taxifolin, owing to its complex and high-cost production process. Increasing production and development of strong supply chain can create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the target market.

Global Taxifolin Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global taxifolin market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global taxifolin market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Global Taxifolin Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/country. The type segment includes purity <95% and purity ≥95%. By application segment includes food, healthcare products, and medicine. The region/country covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia and Rest of the World.

By Type: The Purity ≥95% segment is expected register higher CAGR of over 5.5% as compared to other type segment. The Purity <95% segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period.

By Application: The medicine segment is expected register highest CAGR of around 5.8% in the global market

By Region/Country: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global taxifolin market in 2017. The market in China is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period.

Global Taxifolin Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global taxifolin market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Linjiang Jianwei Biotech Co., Ltd., KINGHERBS Limited, JW Health Products Inc., KALENIKA Group, Ametis JSC, and Merck KGaA.

