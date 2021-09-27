CAGR of 8.0% by 2027|CVD Diamond Market Key Factors Drive Growth Is Increasing Application In Electronics Sector

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global CVD Diamond Market by Product Type (polished and rough), by Technology Type (hot filament, microwave plasma, and Arc–jet torch), by Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global CVD diamond market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 50 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

CVD diamonds are synthetic diamonds produced from chemical vapor deposition technique, i.e. where diamonds are grown from a hydrocarbon gas mixture. A CVD diamond, also referred as a laboratory-created diamond, is produced by means of a synthetic method as compared to real or natural diamonds generated by physical processes.

Key factors expected to drive growth of the global CVD diamond market is increasing application in electronics sector such as many different electrical devices, in doped or undoped forms. These include field-effect transistor (FET) and metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) transistor, negative electron affinity devices for use as electron field emitters, nuclear radiation detectors, and UV solar blind detectors. In addition, CVD diamonds are effective heat dissipaters owing to their high thermal conductivity, and this also enables application in semiconductors for use in electronic devices such as laptops, computers, and mobiles. Thus, resulting in increased demand for CVD diamonds and which in turn is expected to support market growth.

Advancements related to surface connectivity of CVD diamonds has led to much application-driven work, mostly focused on planar structures such as Schottky contacts and metal-semiconductor field-effect transistors. Less pressure is required for producing synthetic diamonds as compared to HPHT methods, but still the manufacturing process for CVD diamonds is quite complex.

A recent trend observed in the global CVD diamond market is increasing preference for polished diamonds or CVD diamonds among consumers, owing to its availability in different sizes and colors, coupled with its better cost-effectiveness as compared to that of natural diamonds. Polished diamonds are used as gemstones in jewelry and are produced in a variety of colors, including red, yellow, purple, blue, pink, green, as well as colorless. Cost may vary depending on cut, clarity, color, and carat of the diamond. Polished diamonds are commonly used for rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles and bracelets, and pendants

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global CVD diamond market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global CVD diamond market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application, and region. The product type segment includes polished and rough. The technology type segment includes hot filament, microwave plasma, and arc–jet torch. The application segment includes mechanical, thermal, electrochemical, gems, and others. The regions covered in the analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product type: The rough product type segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share as compared to other product type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% between 2018 and 2027

By Technology type: The microwave plasma segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other technology type segments, and register a CAGR of over 8.1% over the forecast period

By Application: The electromechanical segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other application segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.2% between 2018 and 2027

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global CVD diamond market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% between 2018 and 2027

The research report on the global CVD diamond market include profiles of some of major companies such as Scio Diamond Technology Corp., Excellent Diamond Product (EDP) Corp., Diamond Materials GmbH, UniDiamond Superabrasives Anglo American plc (Element Six), Delaware Diamond Knives, Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., DIDCO, INC., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc., sp3 Diamond Technologies, Inc., Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, and Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools Co., Ltd.

The Global CVD Diamond Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CVD diamond market for 2017–2028.