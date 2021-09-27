Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market Anticpated To Stand Over US$ 1.5 Bn Between (2018–2022)

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market by Product Type (Sodium Methoxide based on Sodium and Sodium Methoxide based on Sodium Hydroxide), By Application (Biodiesel from Vegetable Oil and Biodiesel from Bio-Fat), and by Region/Country – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be Over US$ 1.5 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Sodium methoxide is used as an alkali catalyst for production of biodiesel from vegetable oils and bio-fats through transesterification process.

Global Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market: Market Dynamics

Sodium methoxide functions as a catalyst to accelerate biodiesel chemical reaction process and reduces energy needed to initiate the reaction. Various advantages of sodium methoxide over other catalysts such as the virtually water-free characteristic of catalyst solution, which helps obtain higher yields, at a comparatively lower purification costs, and offers high-consistent biodiesel quality are the major factors expected to drive growth of the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market over the forecast period.

However, availability of substitutes in the market such as sodium hydroxide and potassium hydroxide, which are used for biodiesel production are some of the major factors expected to restrain growth of the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing sodium methoxide plant production capacity in order to cater to growing demand for raw material/catalyst for biodiesel production is supporting growth of the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market over the forecast period. For instance in August 2016, Evonik Industries AG completed capacity expansion works at its sodium methoxide plant in Mobile, Alabama, US. With the expansion, annual production capacity has been increased to 72,000 tons, ensuring availability of additional volume of sodium methoxide throughout the US.

Countries such as the US have imposed anti-dumping trade tariffs on the import of biodiesel in order to enhance domestic production, which in turn is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for domestic players operating in the target market. For instance in April 2018, the US Commerce Department set preliminary anti-dumping duties on import of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia, after an initial finding that the products used as motor fuel were being sold at prices below market value in the US, which impacted revenue of producers operating in the country.

Global Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.1 % over the forecast period.

Global Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes sodium methoxide based on sodium and sodium methoxide based on sodium hydroxide. By application segment includes biodiesel from vegetable oil and biodiesel from bio-fat. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The sodium methoxide based on sodium hydroxide segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 3.1% over the forecast period

By Application: The biodiesel from vegetable oil segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 3% in the global market over the forecast period

By Region/Country: The market in Europe is expected to register highest CAGR over 3.3% in the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market over the forecast period

Global Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Merck KGaA, Desatec, TGV SRAAC LTD., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Camera Agroalimentos SA, and TSS Group.

The Global Sodium Methoxide Solution as a Biodiesel Catalyst Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium methoxide solution as a biodiesel catalyst market for 2018–2027.