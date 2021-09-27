Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 27) announced four new breakthrough infections, three of which occurred after inoculations with the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm.

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after they have completed the full vaccine schedule. Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday announced nine imported COVID cases and no local infections.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, announced that four of the nine imported cases were considered breakthrough infections. Lo said that Case No. 16,303, an Indonesian woman in her 20s, had been inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine in July and August.

He stated that case No. 16,304, a Burmese woman in her 20s, received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in April and the second in May. Case No. 16,307 is an Indonesian girl in her teens who received one dose of the Sinovac jab in July and a second one in August.

Lastly, case No. 16,308, a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in May and the second in June and returned to Taiwan from Myanmar on Sept. 24.

Seven out of the nine imported cases have received at least one vaccine dose. All nine are currently asymptomatic.