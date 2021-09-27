Taiwan military resumes field unit assignment for troops

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday (Sept. 27) announced that it will resume assigning conscripts to field units, saying that this will maintain combat readiness among new soldiers.

Beginning this month, soldiers will be shipped to various locations in Taiwan and its outlying islands after five weeks of basic training, CNA reported. The troops will then spend the next 11 weeks familiarizing themselves with combat operations and field conditions.

The goal of this reversal is to integrate the training of active and reserve forces and boost soldiers’ combat skills. Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said that it is better for soldiers to have more field experience rather than specialized training.

The MND previously sent troops to receive specialized training after they finished boot camp when the four-month conscription service was first implemented in 2018.