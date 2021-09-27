Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ryder Cup Champions

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/27 14:21
Ryder Cup Champions

2021 — United States 19, Europe 9; Whistling Straits Golf Course, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

2018 — Europe 17½, United States 10½; Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2016 — United States 17, Europe 11; Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota

2014 — Europe 16½, United States 11½; Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary Course), Gleneagles, Scotland

2012 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Medinah Country Club (No. 3), Medinah, Illinois

2010 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales

2008 — United States 16½, Europe 11½; Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

2006 — Europe 18½, United States 9½; The K Club (Palmer Course), Straffan, Ireland

2004 — Europe 18½, United States 9½; Oakland Hills CC (South Course), Bloomfield Township, Michigan

2002 — Europe 15½, United States 12½; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1999 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

1997 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1995 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Oak Hill CC, Rochester, New York

1993 — United States 15, Europe 13; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1991 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

1989 — Europe 14, United States 14; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1987 — Europe 15, United States 13; Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

1985 — Europe 16,½ United States 11½; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1983 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; PGA National GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1981 — United States 18½, Europe 9½; Walton Health GC, Surrey, England

1979 — United States 17, Europe 11; The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

1977 — United States 12½, Britain & Ireland 7½; Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England

1975 — United States 21, Britain & Ireland 11; Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier, Pennsylvania

1973 — United States 19, Britain & Ireland 13; Muirfield, Scotland

1971 — United States 18½, Britain 13½; Old Warson CC, St. Louis

1969 — United States 16, Britain 16; Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

1967 — United States 23½, Britain 8½; Champions GC, Houston

1965 — United States 19½, Britain 12½; Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

1963 — United States 23, Britain 9; East Lake CC, Atlanta

1961 — United States 14½, Britain 9½; Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England

1959 — United States 8½, Britain 3½; Eldorado CC, Palm Desert, California

1957 — Britain 7½, United States 4½; Lindrick GC, Yorkshire, England

1955 — United States 8, Britain 4; Thunderbird CC, Palm Springs, California

1953 — United States 6½, Britain 5½; Wentworth GC, England

1951 — United States 9½, Britain 2½; Pinehurst CC, Pinehurst, North Carolina

1949 — United States 7, Britain 5; Ganton GC, Scarborough, England

1947 — United States 11, Britain 1; Portland GC, Portland, Oregon

1939-45 — No matches, World War II

1937 — United States 8, Britain 4; Southport & Ainsdale GC, England

1935 — United States 9, Britain 3; Ridgewood CC, Ridgewood, New Jersey

1933 — Britain 6½, United States 5½; Southport & Ainsdale GC, England

1931 — United States 9, Britain 3; Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio

1929 — Britain 7, United States 5; Moortown GC, England

1927 — United States 9½, Britain 2½; Worcester CC, Worcester, Massachusetts

Updated : 2021-09-27 16:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast