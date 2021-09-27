Ryder Cup Results

|Whistling Straits
|Sheboygan, Wisconsin
|Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
|Sunday
|Singles
|United States 8, Europe 4
Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.
Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.
Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.
Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.
Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.
Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.
Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.