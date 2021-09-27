Alexa
Ryder Cup Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/27 14:18
Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
Sunday
Singles
United States 8, Europe 4

Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.

Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.

Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.

Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

Updated : 2021-09-27 16:09 GMT+08:00

