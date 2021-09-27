BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Cards

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Whistling Straits
|Sheboygan, Wisconsin
|Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
|SINGLES
|United States 8, Europe 4
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Rory McIlroy, Europe
|343-454-444-343-435-4xx
|Xander Schauffele, U.S.
|443-554-344-453-345-4xx
Europe, 3 and 2.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Shane Lowry, Europe
|443-554-344-342-444-5xx
|Patrick Cantlay, U.S.
|452-443-344-444-433-4xx
United States, 4 and 2.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Jon Rahm, Europe
|453-443-344-452-535-xxx
|Scottie Scheffler, U.S.
|342-363-344-444-444-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Sergio Garcia, Europe
|362-554-344-342-435-5xx
|Bryson DeChambeau, U.S.
|253-464-243-344-343-5xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Viktor Hovland, Europe
|342-564-344-442-443-434
|Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|552-443-245-343-354-425
Halved.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Paul Casey, Europe
|452-454-344-434-434-334
|Dustin Johnson, U.S.
|452-453-434-342-533-434
United States, 1 up.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Bernd Wiesberger, Europe
|453-463-344-333-444-53x
|Brooks Koepka, U.S.
|543-543-244-343-354-42x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Ian Poulter, Europe
|353-443-454-332-444-5xx
|Tony Finau, U.S.
|453-443-444-443-345-5xx
Europe, 3 and 2.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Tyrrell Hatton, Europe
|453-454-345-443-435-xxx
|Justin Thomas, U.S.
|343-463-334-443-444-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Lee Westwood, Europe
|353-464-344-434-354-433
|Harris English, U.S.
|444-453-344-443-345-534
Europe, 1 up.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Tommy Fleetwood, Europe
|444-454-244-542-444-424
|Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|442-643-354-443-443-524
Halved.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe
|354-444-444-332-433-536
|Daniel Berger, U.S.
|444-544-233-343-344-434
United States, 1 up.