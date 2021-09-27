Taiwan looking to purchase 5 new Black Hawks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force is planning to purchase a number of its Black Hawks with night-operation capabilities to improve flight safety.

During an inquiry session on Monday (Sept. 27) at the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) asked about progress on the issue. Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said the price Washington had listed for the addition of night-operation equipment to the helicopters exceeded the original budget, CNA reported.

Therefore, another case is being introduced, and the military has requested the U.S. to give a new quote for five new Black Hawks with night-operation capabilities, Huang said.

This plan is part of the defense ministry’s efforts to improve flight safety following the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 that resulted in eight deaths, including Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴).

Of the 60 Black Hawks Taiwan originally purchased from the U.S., 58 remain, with 30 of them allocated to the Army, 14 belonging to the Ministry of the Interior’s Air Service Corps, and 14 assigned to the Air Force, per CNA. Only six of the Air Service Corps’ Black Hawks have night-operation capabilities.