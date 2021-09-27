Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan looking to purchase 5 new Black Hawks

Taiwan considering buying Black Hawks with night-operation capabilities to improve flight safety

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 15:33
Taiwanese Black Hawk helicopter.

Taiwanese Black Hawk helicopter. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force is planning to purchase a number of its Black Hawks with night-operation capabilities to improve flight safety.

During an inquiry session on Monday (Sept. 27) at the Legislative Yuan, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) asked about progress on the issue. Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said the price Washington had listed for the addition of night-operation equipment to the helicopters exceeded the original budget, CNA reported.

Therefore, another case is being introduced, and the military has requested the U.S. to give a new quote for five new Black Hawks with night-operation capabilities, Huang said.

This plan is part of the defense ministry’s efforts to improve flight safety following the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 that resulted in eight deaths, including Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴).

Of the 60 Black Hawks Taiwan originally purchased from the U.S., 58 remain, with 30 of them allocated to the Army, 14 belonging to the Ministry of the Interior’s Air Service Corps, and 14 assigned to the Air Force, per CNA. Only six of the Air Service Corps’ Black Hawks have night-operation capabilities.
Taiwan military
Air Force
Black Hawk helicopter
procurements

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
2021/09/26 15:36
Taiwan F-16 sustains light damage after landing gear mishap
Taiwan F-16 sustains light damage after landing gear mishap
2021/09/25 12:21
Taiwan to show 4 missile types, 47 aircraft at Double Ten National Day event
Taiwan to show 4 missile types, 47 aircraft at Double Ten National Day event
2021/09/21 17:33
Taiwan to commission first upgraded F-16V combat wing in November
Taiwan to commission first upgraded F-16V combat wing in November
2021/09/21 16:32
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
2021/09/18 13:37

Updated : 2021-09-27 16:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast