Get immersed in ‘Lucid Dreaming’ event in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Online registration for a dreamlike immersive experience at the Wind Livehouse in Hsinchu City will begin at noon on Wednesday (Sept. 29).

Titled “Lucid Dreaming” (風起夢境), the immersive art exhibition was originally planned as part of the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival in February, though the event was scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now to be featured from Oct. 6-16 at Light Coming, an art event in the northern city, the showcase will allow viewers to step into a dreamworld where they can interact with elements touted as having the ability to heal.

Projection mapping and bionic technology are employed to create an environment that envelopes the audience and engages them with “breezes” in a full-body experience. Happiness, fortune, and freedom are the three themes of the exhibition, according to the Tourism Bureau.

Those interested are asked to make reservations at the website of the event, which will run from 6-10 p.m. on weekdays and 5-10 p.m. on weekends. Each session lasts 30 minutes, and masks and real-name registration are mandatory for visitors.

More information about the exhibition can be found here.



Immersive art exhibition "Lucid Dreaming" in Hsinchu. (Tourism Bureau photo)