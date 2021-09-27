Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek and AMD rumored to be discussing joint venture

Reported deal would focus on chip solutions for Wi-Fi, 5G, wired data transmission controllers

  103
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 15:07
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek and AMD are reportedly working on a joint venture (JV) to develop chip-level data transmission technologies for notebooks.

According to DigiTimes, the two fabless chipmakers may be in talks to set up the JV in order to work on chip solutions combining Wi-Fi, 5G, and high transmission technologies for notebook applications. Sources told DigiTimes that any designs from the partnership could be ready for market by 2024.

AMD is interested in improving its laptop solutions by integrating data transmission technologies, and with MediaTek’s prowess as a mobile chip developer and its large 5G portfolio, it means the Taiwanese chipmaker is a possible alternative over Intel, an AMD competitor, DigiTimes said.

Sources told DigiTimes that chips designed through the joint venture could be sold to third parties as well. The partnership could be beneficial for AMD as it would have an alternative to Intel-produced data communications solutions, while MediaTek could increase its standing in the notebook sector, according to Tom’s Hardware.

MediaTek denied the DigiTimes report, while AMD said it does not comment on market speculation.
