Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 27) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced nine imported COVID cases and no local infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 842.

COVID deaths

Chen said the single death reported on Monday, case No. 14,085, was a woman in her 80s with a history of chronic disease. She sought medical attention on June 19 for a fever and was admitted to a hospital that day for testing and treatment.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 20 and died on Sept. 25.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the nine imported cases reported on Monday include four males and five females between the ages of 10 and 40. Between Sept. 11-24, seven cases entered Taiwan from Myanmar (case Nos. 16,300, 16,301, 16,302, 16,304, 16,305, and 16,306) and two from Indonesia (case Nos. 16,303 and 16,307).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,305,433 COVID tests, with 3,287,506 coming back negative. Out of the 16,198 confirmed cases, 1,565 were imported, 14,579 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 842 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 830 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.