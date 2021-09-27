StashAway Malaysia Introduces Thematic Portfolios

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 27 September 2021 - StashAway has launched Thematic Portfolios. StashAway's Thematic Portfolios include three themes: Technology Enablers, The Future of Consumer Tech, and Healthcare Innovation. The portfolios feature ETFs from some of the world's top fund managers, including ARK Invest, iShares, Global X, and VanEck.

Since 2018, the amount of assets in thematic funds globally have grown at an annual rate of 37%. In 2020 alone, assets in thematic funds grew by 77%. And not only are thematic investments growing in popularity, but they're also eclipsing traditional equity sectors: thematic portfolios have accounted for nearly 40% of all equity fund net sales since 2017.*

What makes StashAway's Thematic Portfolios different from any other thematic offering available to both retail and institutional investors is its risk management feature: Investors select the downside they're willing to accept in a given year, and then the StashAway platform maximises the thematic exposure as much as possible within those risk constraints. "This gives investors the access to thematic investing without the risk inherent with thematic investing," says StashAway Co-founder and CIO, Freddy Lim. The remaining non-thematic assets in a portfolio are there to manage risk. "We call these non-thematic assets 'balancing assets', and their role in our Thematic Portfolios is just as important as the thematic assets."

"StashAway's Thematic Portfolios will empower Malaysians to invest in promising innovations for the long term. Innovations that aim to shape the future take time to grow and gain market acceptance. So, it's important for investors to have a long-term mindset when investing in these themes," shares Albert Kok, Deputy Country Manager Malaysia.





About the themes

Technology Enablers includes subthemes such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, robotics, and semiconductors - it's technology that consumers don't see but that enables new technologies to transform the world.

The Future of Consumer Technology invests in technology that everyday consumers use: e-commerce, fintech, gaming, Internet, mobility, and social media.

Healthcare Innovation is about investing in the technologies that can not only improve but even change the way people stay healthy, get treatment, and recover. This portfolio gives investors exposure to biotech, genomics, and pharmaceuticals, such as smart beds and software used for genome sequencing.





About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth manager that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and accredited investors and operates in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East and North Africa, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

As of January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. It achieved this milestone faster than it took the world's largest digital wealth managers, Betterment and Wealthfront, to reach the same milestone. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup.





