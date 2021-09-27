Alexa
Djitte, Gaines get first goals, Austin FC blanks Austin FC

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 11:47
Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, right, drives toward the goal against LA Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson, left, during the first half of an MLS...
Austin FC defender Zan Kolmanic, left, pushes LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, S...
Austin forward Moussa Djitté heads the ball away from the goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2...
LA Galaxy forward Samuel Grandsir, left, tries to control the ball against Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez during the first half of an MLS socc...
Austin FC forward Danny Hoesen, left, fights for the ball with LA Galaxy defender Daniel Steres, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, ...
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver goes up for a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Aus...
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver warms up before an MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michae...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for him hometown club to highlight the Austin FC 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal.

Both goal scorers are just 21-years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance.

L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games, blanked as Brad Stuver made seven saves.

Djitte banged home his own rebound.

Gaines scored with a powerful volley after he settled a cross from Nick Lima, who tight-roped the right sideline after gathering up a loose ball.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

