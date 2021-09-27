Alexa
Defense ministry affirms dedication to national security following UK Navy's Taiwan Strait passage

Defense minister says military closely monitors foreign ships, aircraft near Taiwan's territory

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 12:30
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Monday (Sept. 27) that the military will monitor all foreign aircraft and ships that pass through the Taiwan Strait or the seas off eastern Taiwan, but it will not intervene.

Chiu said that while the military is not informed ahead of time in respects to foreign ship movements around Taiwan waters, it closely monitors all movements, Liberty Times reported.

The U.K.’s HMS Richmond, a Type 23 frigate, announced early Monday morning on Twitter that it was sailing through the Taiwan Strait en route to Vietnam and rendezvous with the Vietnam People's Navy. It added that it had previously been busy “working with partners and allies in the East China Sea.”

The U.K. currently has two Navy ships, HMS Tamar and Spey, deployed in the Indo-Pacific where they will primarily engage in trade and diplomacy, while also maintaining regional maritime security. They will visit multiple nations and “host receptions and capability demonstrations” in support of U.K. policies, according to Navy Lookout.

The ships will also help the U.K. establish a presence in the Indo-Pacific and obtain intelligence relating to regional naval operations. At least one of the ships is expected to participate in RIMPAC 2022 as well as future Konkan exercises with the Indian navy.

Additionally, Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, recently said on 60 Minutes Australia that if Australia does not respond in the face of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, “morally and ethically, we have fallen off our pedestal—we have done the wrong thing.” In response, Chiu said that no matter the reactions of foreign countries, if Beijing decides to attack, Taiwan must handle it by itself.

He added that he does not plan on looking to other countries for help in such a case. Taiwan would be very grateful for assistance, but it must be proactive in defending itself, Liberty Times cited Chiu as saying.
