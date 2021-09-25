Alexa
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Beijing has sent aircraft into zone on every day but three this month

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 12:35
Chinese Y-8 RECCE. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 RECCE. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Sept. 26), marking the 23rd intrusion this month.

On Sunday morning, a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Then, later in the afternoon, a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the zone as well.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Beijing has sent a mix of turboprops, fighter jets, and bombers into the identification zone every day this month except for on Sept. 2, 18, and 21. Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.

Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 REECE on Sept. 26. (MND image)
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 ASW on Sept. 26. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8
ADIZ
MND

