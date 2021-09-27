Check out these new stores in Jewel Changi Airport

Tired of staying home all day or bored of visiting the same old places? You now have good reason to visit Jewel Changi Airport with exciting new stores all ready to welcome you. Come unearth some hidden gems with a mouth-wateringly diverse F&B selection and browse new products from an eclectic variety of retail shops for a fresh and memorable experience.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 September 2021 - Find yourselves spoilt for choice with a line-up of new stores at Jewel Changi Airport. Snap up branded items, from bags to lifestyle accessories, or whet your appetite with the tantalising variety of international cuisines at its latest F&B establishments.













Shop 'Til You Drop

There is something for everyone at Jewel. Fashion and lifestyle store Turtle offers a wide range of trendy accessories and toys, even unique souvenirs for a wonderful gift. At Sift and Pick, purchase the latest fashionable sustainable bags by MARHEN.J, a designer brand that has rocked Korea's fashion and K-pop scene. With so much to choose from, don't miss out on this great opportunity to bag these quality products home.

Dine-in To Your Delight

You will never fret over what to eat at Jewel with its endless number of F&B restaurants. The list has got longer! Joints like Monster Planet and Aburi-En offer delicious Japanese foods like curry rice and donburi, where the aroma might just transport you to the bustling streets of Tokyo. Oishii!





Other new entrants that have opened its doors include NY Verden with their classy modern European flavours and Tai Er's first Singapore outlet which brings an intriguing option of Chinese sauerkraut fish to the table.





From October, Poulet Bijou, a French restaurant, will serve up familiar favourites like their signature roast chicken and savoury crepes. Fans of Hong Kong delights can also head to Tsui Wah next month onwards for scrumptious Cantonese cuisine and revel in the distinct taste of Mongkok. If you're looking for something light, Yole whips up deliciously smooth froyo slathered with toppings to your fancy at its latest store, whereas SF Fruits also provides tasty fresh fruits for some healthy snacking in the midst of shopping.





While there is understandably great excitement over dining in restaurants again, it remains the responsibility of patrons to practise safe distancing and mask-wearing when not eating and drinking.





Hurry and head down to Jewel now to discover an entire palate of exciting flavours from various regions around the world!

About Jewel Changi Airport Trust Pte. Ltd. (www.jewelchangiairport.com)

Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel), a world-class multi-dimensional lifestyle destination in Singapore, is developed by Jewel Changi Airport Trustee Pte. Ltd., a joint venture by Changi Airport Group and CapitaLand. Jewel is located at the gateway of Changi Airport.





Designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie, Jewel features a distinctive dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel, making it an iconic landmark in the airport's landscape. At 135,700 sqm in size, it offers a range of facilities including airport services, indoor gardens and leisure attractions, retail and dining offerings as well as a hotel, all under one roof. These unique offerings in Jewel are envisaged to enhance Changi Airport's appeal as a premier air hub.





