Sounders now first after 2-1 win over Sporting KC

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 09:36
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after backend giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown Sunday night.

With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years the Sounders (14-5-6) moved over Sporting (13-6-6) in the Western Division.

Roldan redirected Brad Smith's centering pass in the 31st minute for the only goal of the first half.

Raul Ruidiaz swiped a ball at the top of the circle, made a couple nifty moves to get past three defenders before the Will Bruin nodded the ball home in the 55th minute.

Kansas City, which had the better of the offensive pressure, broke through with their first shot on goal in the 60th minute. Johnny Russell got the ball from a poorly defended set piece and put it in off the keeper.

Updated : 2021-09-27 11:37 GMT+08:00

