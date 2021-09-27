Alexa
Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/27 08:58
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows Aaron Tveit in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
This image released by Polk & Co. shows Adrienne Warren in a scene "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." (Manuel Harlan/Polk & Co. via AP)
This image released by Polk & Co. shows Adrienne Warren in a scene "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." (Manuel Harlan/Polk & Co. via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City:

Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Updated : 2021-09-27 11:35 GMT+08:00

