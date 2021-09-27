Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, right, prepares to throw to first to complete a double play after forcing out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman... San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, right, prepares to throw to first to complete a double play after forcing out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, left, at second base on a ball hit by Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove winds up in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in ... San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove winds up in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in ... San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jesse Chavez winds up against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in S... Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jesse Chavez winds up against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jesse Chavez delivers to a San Diego Padres' batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in ... Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jesse Chavez delivers to a San Diego Padres' batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson, right, watches his solo home run as San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini looks on in the second inning of a baseball... Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson, right, watches his solo home run as San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini looks on in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington as he rounds the bag after hitting a solo home run in the sec... Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington as he rounds the bag after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a single by Manny Machado against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth i... San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a single by Manny Machado against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting an RBI-triple against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Se... San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting an RBI-triple against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, slides safely into third base after hitting an RBI-triple as Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley look... San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, slides safely into third base after hitting an RBI-triple as Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits an RBI-single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Di... San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits an RBI-single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI-double against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Di... Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI-double against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman at first base in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. ... San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman at first base in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith delivers to a San Diego Padres batter in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San D... Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith delivers to a San Diego Padres batter in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after being called out on strikes in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunda... San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after being called out on strikes in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and San Diego Padres' Manny Machado slap hands after the Braves defeated the Padres in a baseball gam... Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and San Diego Padres' Manny Machado slap hands after the Braves defeated the Padres in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Will Smith after they defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Su... Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Will Smith after they defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and shortstop Dansby Swanson celebrate after the team defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game ... Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and shortstop Dansby Swanson celebrate after the team defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia heading into their NL East showdown.

Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead double in the sixth off Pierce Johnson (3-4). Joc Pederson homered and scored twice for Atlanta, which has led the division since Aug. 15. The Braves won despite walking seven Padres.

Atlanta has won seven of nine and hosts the Phillies in a three-game series starting Tuesday. Philadelphia ends with three games at Miami, and the Braves close at home with three games against the Mets, with a makeup game at Colorado possible on Oct. 4 if it's needed to decide the NL East.

“This is what you play for,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We've got a lot of work to do in the next week.”

Smith walked Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado, then threw a called third strike past pinch-hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. on a slider on the low, inside corner.

“Just trying to get him out,” Smith said.

Smith walked Tommy Pham on four pitches, loading the bases, and pitching coach Rick Kranitz went to the mound.

Trent Grisham took a called third strike on a borderline fastball on the high, inside corner that plate umpire Greg Gibson called the pitcher's way.

Smith fell behind Ha-Seong Kim 2-0 before evening the count. Kim fouled off a slider, then got him to swing under a fastball for his 35th save in 41 chances. Catcher Vic Caratini caught a foul tip for the final out.

“Will never gives in. He has a big stomach,” Snitker said.

San Diego, eliminated from postseason contention a day earlier, lost for the 14th time in 17 games and at 78-78 dropped to .500 for the first time since a 10-10 start.

“There was not much you could do with those pitches to Tatis and Grisham,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said.

A.J. Minter (3-7) got the win with one-third of an inning. Atlanta finished the road portion of its schedule at 46-35.

Joe Musgrove, whose April 9 no-hitter at Texas was a San Diego season highlight, allowed three runs and nine hits in five innings with nine strikeouts.

“It's everything for me — being able to pitch in my hometown for a team I have wanted to play for my whole life,” Musgrove said.

Pederson homered in the second, and the Braves too a 3-0 lead in the fourth on doubles by Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud and a bloop single to center by pinch- hitter Ehire Adrianza that Grisham misplayed by originally going back.

Cronenworth hit a two-run triple in the fifth off Jacob Webb and scored on Machado’s single but it wouldn't be enough for the Padres.

"This team has a bunch of heart and I am excited to be a part of it,” d'Arnaud said.

MOVES

Braves: Reinstated RHP Touki Toussaint from the bereavement list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (13-6) starts Tuesday against RHP Zack Wheeler (14-9).

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (8-10) starts Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Walker Buehler (14-4).

