Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande

Sales of Evergrande Spring tanked after 'Clown Prince of Kung fu' started plugging brand

  116
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 13:24
Jackie Chan promoting Evergrande Spring. (Evergrande Spring image)

Jackie Chan promoting Evergrande Spring. (Evergrande Spring image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande faces a crisis of epic proportions, some netizens are attributing its misfortunes to the "Jackie Chan curse" that afflicts companies after they feature the "Clown Prince of Kung fu" as a brand ambassador.

Chinese property giant Evergrande Group is under fire as it is saddled with US$300 billion (NT$8.3 trillion) of liabilities and missed a US$83.5 million interest payment on approximately US$2 billion of offshore bonds last week. As the world watches to see if the massive corporation will go bust, human rights activist Jennifer Zeng on Sunday (Sept. 26) pointed out that the conglomerate has been on a losing streak ever since it picked Jackie Chan (成龍) to endorse one of its product lines.

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
(Aiduo VCD ad screenshot)

Going back to as early as 2010, Chan has been mocked by Chinese consumers for the long line of companies that have gone out of business or suffered a downturn in profits after hiring him to promote their brands. Examples of companies that have taken a major hit after hiring Chan include Gree Electric, food company Synear, and Bawang Shampoo, while firms that have gone belly up include California Fitness, Fen Huang Cola, and Aiduo VCD.

In 2013, Evergrande launched Evergrande Spring, which it touted as a "high-end mineral water product" that it claimed was "extracted from natural mineral water of Changbai Mountain." The company soon hired Chan as its official brand ambassador and even had plans to list the company on the stock market.

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
(Fen Huang Cola ad screenshot)

When the product first hit the market, it sold for five Chinese yuan, far higher than its established rival Nongfu Spring, which sold for one yuan. When rumors spread that the water actually came from the same sources as cheaper rivals, consumer interest in the product dried up.

Despite eventually lowering the price to one yuan, the bottled water company lost 4 billion yuan from 2013 to 2015, reported iNews. It lost an additional 1.8 billion yuan in 2016, prompting Evergrande to cut its losses and dump the business.

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
(Bawang Shampoo ad screenshot)

An article posted on Tencent QQ in 2020 cited many Chinese netizens as speculating that the demise of the bottled water business was due to the association with Chan, noting that he is on a "corporate blacklist" for his many endorsement failures. However, the article pointed out that other celebrities endorsed Evergrande Spring as well, including Fan Bingbing (范冰冰), and that it was the early high price point that turned off consumers.

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
(Gree ad screenshot)

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Evergrande Chairman Hsu Chia-yin (left) standing with Chan. (Twitter, Jennifer Zeng image)
Evergrande
Evergrande Group
Jackie Chan
real estate market
real estate
bottled water
mineral water

RELATED ARTICLES

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
2021/09/24 10:08
Beijing’s silence on impending Evergrande collapse has analysts split over next move
Beijing’s silence on impending Evergrande collapse has analysts split over next move
2021/09/22 11:51
Taiwan’s Finance Ministry warns of crash as stock market reopens amid Evergrande crisis
Taiwan’s Finance Ministry warns of crash as stock market reopens amid Evergrande crisis
2021/09/22 10:24
China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2021/09/21 12:42
Taiwan’s Tainan sets up free beverage stations
Taiwan’s Tainan sets up free beverage stations
2021/09/16 19:33

Updated : 2021-09-27 14:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast