Red Sox, Yanks delayed 4 minutes in 4th by Fenway fire alarm

By Associated Press
2021/09/27 08:47
Former Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz, left, hugs Yolbin Rosario after Rosario threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the N...
Former Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz, left, hugs Yolbin Rosario after Rosario threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the N...

BOSTON (AP) — The finale of the series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Sunday night was delayed in the fourth inning when a malfunctioning sprinkler head set off the fire alarm at Fenway Park.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, the game scoreless and Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton at the plate, emergency lights began flashing and a piercing alarm sounded in the 109-year-old ballpark. The umpires called time, but both teams remained on the field.

The game resumed after four minutes, and the Red Sox posted a note on the scoreboard that said: “The cause of the alarm was investigated and no further action is required. Thank you for your patience and enjoy the game.”

A Red Sox spokesman said the alarm was due to a faulty sprinkler head. There were no injuries or damages, he said.

The Red Sox and Yankees entered their last meeting of the regular season tied with 88-67 records, in position to meet in the AL wild-card game. The winner of Sunday’s game would take the lead in the race to host the one-game playoff.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-27 11:35 GMT+08:00

