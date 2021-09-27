Kaohsiung MRT receives bomb threat before Taiwan president’s visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung police have reportedly found the IP address that was the source of an anonymous bomb threat left on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) website.

The message was sent to the Kaohsiung MRT customer service inbox on Saturday morning (Sept. 25) and warned about bombs in major stations, including Zuoying and Formosa Boulevard. According to UDN, MRT staff immediately contacted the police and increased the frequency of security guard patrols, but service remains normal.

The Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps created a task force after receiving the report and looked into messages in the Kaohsiung MRT customer service inbox sent from suspicious IP addresses. After an overnight investigation, the police were able to narrow the source of the threat down to a specific IP address, per UDN.

However, the bomb threat contained many errors, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the incident may be a prank, according to CNA. As the contact information sent with the message was fabricated and the police suspect the foreign IP address was generated through a virtual private network (VPN), they will need to conduct further investigations to determine the incident’s nature, UDN reported.

The bomb threat came just before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was scheduled to visit Kaohsiung for the ceremony marking the completion of the move of Kaohsiung’s Old Train Station Saturday (Sept. 26), UDN reported. The National Security Bureau and police were on high alert on the day of the event and deployed police dogs to patrol stations.

The ceremony ended without incident, and nothing suspicious was found in the MRT stations over the weekend.