Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Kaohsiung MRT receives bomb threat before Taiwan president’s visit

Messages specified bombs in several transit stations just before Tsai’s visit

  268
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/27 10:40
Police officers check trash cans for suspicious items in a Kaohsiung MRT station. (Kaohsiung MRT photo)

Police officers check trash cans for suspicious items in a Kaohsiung MRT station. (Kaohsiung MRT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung police have reportedly found the IP address that was the source of an anonymous bomb threat left on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) website.

The message was sent to the Kaohsiung MRT customer service inbox on Saturday morning (Sept. 25) and warned about bombs in major stations, including Zuoying and Formosa Boulevard. According to UDN, MRT staff immediately contacted the police and increased the frequency of security guard patrols, but service remains normal.

The Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps created a task force after receiving the report and looked into messages in the Kaohsiung MRT customer service inbox sent from suspicious IP addresses. After an overnight investigation, the police were able to narrow the source of the threat down to a specific IP address, per UDN.

However, the bomb threat contained many errors, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the incident may be a prank, according to CNA. As the contact information sent with the message was fabricated and the police suspect the foreign IP address was generated through a virtual private network (VPN), they will need to conduct further investigations to determine the incident’s nature, UDN reported.

The bomb threat came just before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was scheduled to visit Kaohsiung for the ceremony marking the completion of the move of Kaohsiung’s Old Train Station Saturday (Sept. 26), UDN reported. The National Security Bureau and police were on high alert on the day of the event and deployed police dogs to patrol stations.

The ceremony ended without incident, and nothing suspicious was found in the MRT stations over the weekend.
Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung City
Kaohsiung MRT
bomb threat

RELATED ARTICLES

Ten spots to watch Double Ten Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Ten spots to watch Double Ten Day fireworks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
2021/09/26 17:52
National Day fireworks to light up Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 20 years
National Day fireworks to light up Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 20 years
2021/09/23 15:32
Dreamlike immersive exhibition 'Monet and Friends' stops by southern Taiwan
Dreamlike immersive exhibition 'Monet and Friends' stops by southern Taiwan
2021/09/22 13:57
Taiwan's Kaohsiung teams up with Pokemon Go for nationwide contest
Taiwan's Kaohsiung teams up with Pokemon Go for nationwide contest
2021/09/17 17:02
2021 edition of Taiwan city health rankings announced
2021 edition of Taiwan city health rankings announced
2021/09/16 17:39

Updated : 2021-09-27 11:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast